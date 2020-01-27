43
A poco meno di ventiquattr'ore dalla morte di Kobe Bryant continuano ad arrivare tanti messaggi social per ricordare la leggenda NBA. Ad attirare l'attenzione di molti utenti però sono i messaggi di Cristiano Ronaldo e Luis Figo, arrivati entrambi nella tarda serata di ieri. Si tratta di due tweet identici. Foto diverse, stesse parole: "È molto triste ascoltare la straziante notizia della morte di Kobe e di sua figlia Gianna . Kobe era una vera leggenda e ispirazione per molti.  Invia le mie condoglianze alla sua famiglia, ai suoi amici e alle famiglie di tutti coloro che hanno perso la vita  nell'incidente. Legenda RIP".

STESSO SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER - C'è chi parla di vergogna e di plagio, in tanti puntano il dito contro il Social Media Manager dei due campioni. Un errore che non è passato inosservato su un tema che da ieri sta scaldando il cuore di tutti gli sportivi e non. 