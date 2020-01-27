So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020

A poco meno di ventiquattr'ore dalla morte dicontinuano ad arrivare tanti messaggi social per ricordare la leggenda NBA.. Foto diverse, stesse parole: "È molto triste ascoltare la straziante notizia della morte di Kobe e di sua figlia Gianna . Kobe era una vera leggenda e ispirazione per molti. Invia le mie condoglianze alla sua famiglia, ai suoi amici e alle famiglie di tutti coloro che hanno perso la vita nell'incidente. Legenda RIP".- C'è chi parla di vergogna e di plagio, in tanti puntano il dito contro il Social Media Manager dei due campioni. Un errore che non è passato inosservato su un tema che da ieri sta scaldando il cuore di tutti gli sportivi e non.