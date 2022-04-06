Tempo effettivo, la Fifa frena: 'Nessun cambiamento al Mondiale in Qatar'
"A seguito di alcune segnalazioni e indiscrezioni diffuse oggi, la FIFA desidera chiarire che non ci saranno modifiche alle regole riguardanti la durata delle partite di calcio per la Coppa del Mondo FIFA Qatar 2022 o qualsiasi altra competizione".
FIFA Statement— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 6, 2022
Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition.