Tempo effettivo per le partite di calcio? Non presto e sicuramente non al Mondiale in Qatar. La FIFA interviene a gamba tesa dopo i rumors degli ultimi giorni, con un comunicato ufficiale:

"A seguito di alcune segnalazioni e indiscrezioni diffuse oggi, la FIFA desidera chiarire che non ci saranno modifiche alle regole riguardanti la durata delle partite di calcio per la Coppa del Mondo FIFA Qatar 2022 o qualsiasi altra competizione".
 
 