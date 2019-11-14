Tifosi Inghilterra fischiano Gomez, Sterling lo difende: 'Senza senso, è stata tutta colpa mia!'
To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard..— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019
especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019
I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.
I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one #Euro2020