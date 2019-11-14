Commenta per primo
L'Inghilterra vince 7-0 contro il Montenegro, ma i tifosi non perdonano Joe Gomez: fischi dai fan inglesi all'ingresso in campo del difensore del Liverpool, reo di aver portato all'esclusione di Raheem Sterling dopo la lite tra i due. Proprio l'attaccante del Man City, in tribuna per assistere alla partita, non ha accettato questo comportamento e al termine dell'incontro è intervenuto in difesa del connazionale: "A tutti i tifosi inglesi, volevo che la cosa finisse lì ma sono costretto a prendere ancora parola. È stata dura per me vedere un mio compagno fischiato per una mia colpa. Joe non ha fatto nulla di sbagliato e per me, vedere qualcuno che tiene la testa bassa e lavora sodo, specialmente in una settimana difficile per lui, che viene fischiato quando entra in campo è sbagliato. Ho preso piena responsabilità dell'accaduto e accettato le conseguenze".


 

 
 