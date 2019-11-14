To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault. Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard.. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.



I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

I felt as though I had to say this get home safe every one #Euro2020 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 14, 2019

L'vince 7-0 contro il Montenegro, ma i tifosi non perdonano: fischi dai fan inglesi all'ingresso in campo del difensore del, reo di aver portato all'esclusione didopo la lite tra i due. Proprio l'attaccante del, in tribuna per assistere alla partita, non ha accettato questo comportamento e al termine dell'incontro è intervenuto in difesa del connazionale: "A tutti i tifosi inglesi, volevo che la cosa finisse lì ma sono costretto a prendere ancora parola. È stata dura per me vedere un mio compagno fischiato per una mia colpa. Joe non ha fatto nulla di sbagliato e per me, vedere qualcuno che tiene la testa bassa e lavora sodo, specialmente in una settimana difficile per lui, che viene fischiato quando entra in campo è sbagliato. Ho preso piena responsabilità dell'accaduto e accettato le conseguenze".