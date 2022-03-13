Torino-Inter 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 12’ p.t. Bremer (T), 48’ s.t. Sanchez (I)
Assist: 48’ s.t. Dzeko (I)
Torino (3-4-2-1): Berisha; Djidji (6’ s.t. Izzo), Bremer, Buongiorno (31’ s.t. Rodriguez); Singo (31’ s.t. Ansaldi), Lukic (37’ s.t. Ricci), Mandragora, Vojvoda; Pobega, Brekalo; Belotti (37’ s.t. Sanabria). All.: Juric
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Ranocchia, Skriniar, Bastoni (1’ s.t. Dimarco); Darmian, Barella, Vecino (23’ s.t. Vidal), Calhanoglu (31’ s.t. Correa), Perisic (1’ s.t. Gosens); Dzeko, Martinez (23’ s.t. Sanchez). All.: S. Inzaghi
Arbitro: Guida di Torre Annunziata
Ammoniti: 15’ p.t. Juric (T), 31’ p.t. Bastoni (I), 22’ s.t. Vecino (I), 33’ s.t. Izzo (T), 36’ s.t. Dimaro (I), 39’ s.t. Gosens (I), 45’ s.t. Barella (I)
