Mauricio Pochettino, allenatore del Tottenham, ha commentato la qualificazione degli Spurs ai microfoni di BT Sport: "È stato incredibile, anche per come è finita. Sono felice e orgoglioso. I miei giocatori sono stati eroici. Dopo il gol di Sterling c'è stata grande delusione, ma poi il VAR l'ha annullato. È per questo che amiamo il calcio, stasera abbiamo dimostrato grande carattere e personalità".