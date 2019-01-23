UFFICIALE: Howard preannuncia il ritiro
I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning. pic.twitter.com/QWuCcy7gW2— Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) 22 gennaio 2019
Danielle, l'ex di Pato posa in topless e in catene: 'Creiamo noi i nostri limiti'
Forse in pochi conosceranno Danielle Knudson, biondissima e bellissima fotomodella canadese, ma soltanto 6 mesi fa la bella Danielle è stata in Italia accompagnata da un giocatore che nella nostra Serie A ha lasciato il segno. Danielle...