108
Vi riportiamo la nota ufficiale diramata dal Manchester City, che ha concordato con il Borussia Dortmund l'acquisto di Haaland per 60 milioni di euro (a fronte della clausola prevista a 75); il totale versato dagli inglesi, con le commissioni, si aggirerà intorno ai 100 milioni di euro. I tedeschi hanno comunicato che l'affare inciderà sul bilancio in maniera positiva per circa 35-40 milioni di euro. Poco dopo è arrivata l'ufficialità di Adeyemi nuovo attaccante dei gialloneri.

"Il Manchester City può confermare di aver raggiunto un accordo in principio con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento del centravanti Erling Haaland al club a partire dal 1 luglio 2022. 

L'ufficialità del trasferimento rimane legata al raggiungimento dell'accordo sui termini personali con il giocatore"