UFFICIALE: City-Dortmund, c'è l'accordo per Haaland! Le cifre
"Il Manchester City può confermare di aver raggiunto un accordo in principio con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento del centravanti Erling Haaland al club a partire dal 1 luglio 2022.
L'ufficialità del trasferimento rimane legata al raggiungimento dell'accordo sui termini personali con il giocatore"
Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022
The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.