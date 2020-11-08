In case you missed it, the Trump campaign called a press conference this morning in the parking lot of "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" in Philadelphia. The assumption is that they meant to book the Four Seasons hotel but made a mistake and just went with it. Seriously. https://t.co/K0w7wqoUs1 — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) November 7, 2020

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

Una grande conferenza stampa per gli avvocati dial Four Seasons di Philadelphia.... Il presidente uscente degli Stati Uniti aveva annunciato l'evento sui social lasciando intendere che si trattasse del celebre hotel 5 stelle della città, ma è stata fatta confusione e alla fine la location è stata decisamente diversa, con Trump prodigatosi in un nuovo tweet di presentazione., voce dei legali del tycoon, ha tenuto la conferenza stampa al. Le foto dell'evento hanno scatenato l'ilarità del web: un'altra beffa per Trump dopo la vittoria delle elezioni da parte del candidato democratico Joe Biden.