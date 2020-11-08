8
Una grande conferenza stampa per gli avvocati di Donald Trump al Four Seasons di Philadelphia. Non proprio quel Four Seasons... Il presidente uscente degli Stati Uniti aveva annunciato l'evento sui social lasciando intendere che si trattasse del celebre hotel 5 stelle della città, ma è stata fatta confusione e alla fine la location è stata decisamente diversa, con Trump prodigatosi in un nuovo tweet di presentazione. Rudy Giuliani, voce dei legali del tycoon, ha tenuto la conferenza stampa al Four Seasons Total Landscaping: si tratta del parcheggio di un centro di giardinaggio alla periferia della città, tra una libreria per adulti e un crematorio. Le foto dell'evento hanno scatenato l'ilarità del web: un'altra beffa per Trump dopo la vittoria delle elezioni da parte del candidato democratico Joe Biden.

 
 

 