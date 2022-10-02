Wolverhampton, UFFICIALE: 4 sconfitte in 8 partite, esonerato Lage
Commenta per primoLa sconfitta per 2-0 subita contro il West Ham è costata cara a Bruno Lage che è stato ufficialmente esonerato dal Wolverhampton. Il club inglese viaggia a quota 6 punti al terzultimo posto della Premier League, un rendimento che è costato all'allenatore l'esonero.
Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage.— Wolves (@Wolves) October 2, 2022
We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future.
