In attesa della seconda giornata di Champions League riprende il via anche la Youth League con le gare dei gruppi E, F, G e H che vedranno impegnate la Juventus e la Roma Primavera. Subito in campo la formazione bianconera che alle 14 difenderà il primo posto nel girone ospitando lo Young Boys a Vinovo. Alle 14.30 toccherà invece ai giallorossi di Alberto De Rossi riscattare il pesante ko dell'esordio contro il Real Madrid ospitando il Viktoria Plzen.



IL PROGRAMMA



GRUPPO E

Oggi, ore 14

Bayern Monaco - Ajax 0-1 LIVE

2' Lang

Oggi, ore 16

AEK-Benfica



Classifica: Ajax 3, Benfica 3, Bayern Monaco 0, AEK 0.





GRUPPO F



Oggi, ore 15

Lione-Shakhtar Donetsk

Oggi, ore 14

Hoffenheim-Manchester 2-1 LIVE

4' Tubluk (H), 7' Otto (H), 25' Poveda (M)



Classifica: Lione 3, Hoffenheim 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 0.





GRUPPO G



Oggi, ore 13

CSKA Mosca-Real Madrid 1-4 LIVE

3' Alberto (R), 21' Alberto (R), 30' Zhironkin (C), 45' Alberto (R), 58' Rodrigo (R).

Oggi, ore 14.30

Roma-Viktoria Plzen 0-0 LIVE



Classifica: Real Madrid 3, Plzen 1, CSKA Mosca 1, Roma 0.





GRUPPO H



Oggi, ore 14

Juventus-Young Boys 0-0 LIVE

Oggi ore 16

Manchester United - Valencia



Classifica: Manchester United 3​,​ Juventus 3, Valencia 0, Young Boys 0.