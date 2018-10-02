Youth League: Juve-Young Boys 1-0, Roma-Viktoria Plzen 0-0 LIVE
IL PROGRAMMA
GRUPPO E
Oggi, ore 14
Bayern Monaco - Ajax 0-1 LIVE
2' Lang
Oggi, ore 16
AEK-Benfica
Classifica: Ajax 3, Benfica 3, Bayern Monaco 0, AEK 0.
GRUPPO F
Oggi, ore 15
Lione-Shakhtar Donetsk
Oggi, ore 14
Hoffenheim-Manchester 2-1 LIVE
4' Tubluk (H), 7' Otto (H), 25' Poveda (M)
Classifica: Lione 3, Hoffenheim 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 0.
GRUPPO G
Oggi, ore 13
CSKA Mosca-Real Madrid 1-4 LIVE
3' Alberto (R), 21' Alberto (R), 30' Zhironkin (C), 45' Alberto (R), 58' Rodrigo (R).
Oggi, ore 14.30
Roma-Viktoria Plzen 0-0 LIVE
Classifica: Real Madrid 3, Plzen 1, CSKA Mosca 1, Roma 0.
GRUPPO H
Oggi, ore 14
Juventus-Young Boys 0-0 LIVE
Oggi ore 16
Manchester United - Valencia
Classifica: Manchester United 3, Juventus 3, Valencia 0, Young Boys 0.
Suso carica il Milan: 'Ho ritrovato il gol in una notte speciale. Ora avanti senza sosta!' FOTO
La doppietta rifilata al Sassuolo ha riportato al gol l'esterno del Milan, Suso mettendo fine a una astinenza che durava ormai da febbraio. E l'attaccante spagnolo ha voluto celebrare il gol e la vittoria rossonera caricando l'ambiente...
Molinari nella storia: trascina l'Europa alla vittoria nella Ryder Cup!
L'Europa si aggiudica la 42esima edizione della Ryder Cup battendo 17 1/2 a 10 1/12 gli Stati Uniti, nel segno di Francesco Molinari: battendo Phil Mickleson, il golfista azzurro ha realizzato il punto decisivo per la vittoria (14 1/2),...