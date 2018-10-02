In attesa della seconda giornata di Champions League riprende il via anche la Youth League con le gare dei gruppi E, F, G e H che vedranno impegnate la Juventus e la Roma Primavera. Subito in campo la formazione bianconera che alle 14 difenderà il primo posto nel girone ospitando lo Young Boys a Vinovo. Alle 14.30 toccherà invece ai giallorossi di Alberto De Rossi riscattare il pesante ko dell'esordio contro il Real Madrid ospitando il Viktoria Plzen.

IL PROGRAMMA

GRUPPO E
Oggi, ore 14
Bayern Monaco - Ajax 0-1 LIVE
2' Lang
Oggi, ore 16
AEK-Benfica 

Classifica: Ajax 3, Benfica 3, Bayern Monaco 0, AEK 0.


GRUPPO F

Oggi, ore 15
Lione-Shakhtar Donetsk 
Oggi, ore 14
Hoffenheim-Manchester 2-1 LIVE
4' Tubluk (H),  7' Otto (H), 25' Poveda (M)

Classifica: Lione 3, Hoffenheim 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 0.


GRUPPO G

Oggi, ore 13
CSKA Mosca-Real Madrid 1-4 LIVE
3' Alberto (R), 21' Alberto (R), 30' Zhironkin (C), 45' Alberto (R), 58' Rodrigo (R).
Oggi, ore 14.30
Roma-Viktoria Plzen 0-0 LIVE

Classifica: Real Madrid 3, Plzen 1, CSKA Mosca 1, Roma 0.


GRUPPO H

Oggi, ore 14
Juventus-Young Boys 0-0 LIVE
Oggi ore 16
Manchester United - Valencia

Classifica: Manchester United 3​,​ Juventus 3, Valencia 0, Young Boys 0.