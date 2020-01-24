Zenit, UFFICIALE: si svincola Kranevitter
Lo Zenit San Pietroburgo ha ufficializzato che il centrocampista argentino, Matias Kranevitter e il club, hanno trovato l'accordo reciproco per terminare l'attuale contratto in essere. Il giocatore è quindi svincolato.
Matias Kranevitter is leaving Zenit. The two parties have agreed for the player to depart the club by mutual consent.— FC Zenit in English(@fczenit_en) January 24, 2020
We wish Matias all the best for the future! pic.twitter.com/GMtYGYGdQo
