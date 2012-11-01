Deadline day: Live updates of Juve, Inter, Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid and more
31 January at 11:2012.01 pm - Lazio ship midfielder to Australia
Lazio has sent attacking midfielder Christopher Oikonomidis back to his native Australia on loan
11.41 am - Fiorentina may lose Carlos Sanchez
Genoa is looking to add the Colombian
11.38 am - Monchi is looking to rid Roma of Bruno Peres:
The right back may be headed to Valencia after rejecting Genoa
11.21 am - Roma closing in on Emerson replacement:
Roma is on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon left back Jonathan Silva for 6 million euros
11.16 am - Bologna finds Verdi replacement:
Bologna will take over Riccardo Orsolini’s loan withAtalanta. The Juve forward will replace the injured Simone Verdi
11.12 am - After being rejected by Bologna’s Simone Verdi, and losing out on Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal, Napoli have set their sights on the Premier League.
11.01 am - Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director for Napoli, has contacted Everton about attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen. The Dutchman has yet to get his feet steady at Goodison Park, having only made four Premier League appearances and seeing the pitch for less than 200 minutes. (READ MORE)
10.42 am - Ozil signs extension with Arsenal:
Despite losing Alexis Sanchez and Oliver Giroud, it’s looking like Arsenal May end up having a very successful January transfer window.
After acquiring Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and closing in on Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Arsene Wenger is close to locking up Mesut Ozil to an extension. (READ MORE)
Mesut Ozil is set to sign a new contract extension with Arsenal in the coming days, according to Chris Wheatly.
The Germany international's current deal is due to expire at the end of June but he's expected to commit himself to a deal which will see him stay beyond 2021. It was thought that he’d leave this summer on a free transfer away from the Emirates.
10.31 am - With the Gunners set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund, the news of the 29-year-old's decision will act as a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side, who lost 3-1 at Swansea on Tuesday. According to the Goal.com correspondent, the Ozil contract is unrelated to Aubameyang’s deal. (READ MORE)
10.00 am - Han so long: Juve, Inter, Liverpool target on the move:
Soccer is truly a world sport. There isn’t a corner of the Earth that has been left untouched by a soccer ball. As such, one of the hottest young names in soccer circles is North Korean striker Han Kwang-Song.
The teenager has been the subject of immense transfer speculation this winter, with clubs like Juventus, Tottenham, and Liverpool all contacting Cagliari about his services. Now, it appears, he’ll be on the move today as the Sardinian side is looking to recall him from his loan spell from Perugia. (READ MORE)
It’s unclear whether they want to utilize him for the remainder of the season, as they’re desperate to stave off relegation, or whether this is a prelude to a bigger move to one of the three teams listed above.
As it stands, the Rossoblu want 18 million euros for the North Korean’s services. Whether they’ll receive an offer to their liking today is yet to be seen.
