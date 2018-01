will

Lazio has sent attacking midfielder Christopher Oikonomidis back to his native Australia on loanGenoa is looking to add the ColombianThe right back may be headed to Valencia after rejecting GenoaRoma is on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon left back Jonathan Silva for 6 million eurosBolognatake over Riccardo Orsolini’s loan withAtalanta. The Juve forwardreplace the injured Simone Verdi11.12 am - After being rejected by Bologna’s Simone Verdi, and losing out on Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal, Napoli have set their sights on the Premier League.The Dutchman has yet to get his feet steady at Goodison Park, having only made four Premier League appearances and seeing the pitch for less than 200 minutes. (READ MORE) Despite losing Alexis Sanchez and Oliver Giroud, it’s looking like Arsenal May end up having a very successful January transfer window.Arsene Wenger is close to locking up Mesut Ozil to an extension. (READ MORE) according to Chris Wheatly.but he's expected to commit himself to a deal whichsee him stay beyond 2021. It was thought that he’d leave this summer on a free transfer away from the Emirates.the 29-year-old's decisionact as a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side, who lost 3-1 at Swansea on Tuesday. According to the Goal.com correspondent, the Ozil contract is unrelated to Aubameyang’s deal. (READ MORE) Soccer is truly a world sport. There isn’t a corner of the Earth that has been left untouched by a soccer ball. As such, one of the hottest young names in soccer circles is North Korean striker Han Kwang-Song.The teenager has been the subject of immense transfer speculation this winter, with clubs like Juventus, Tottenham, and Liverpool all contacting Cagliari about his services. Now, it appears, he’ll be on the move today as the Sardinian side is looking to recall him from his loan spell from Perugia. (READ MORE) It’s unclear whether they want to utilize him for the remainder of the season, as they’re desperate to stave off relegation, or whether this is a prelude to a bigger move to one of the three teams listed above.Whether they’ll receive an offer to their liking today is yet to be seen.