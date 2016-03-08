Juve-Atleti live updates: Dybala on the bench?
11 March at 10:45Tomorrow Juventus take on Atletico Madrid in a tie that will make or break their season. The Italian champions must beat at 2 - 0 scoreline at Allianz Stadium after goals from José Giménez and Godin at Simeon. It happens with CalcioMercato.com.
11.30 -Dybala on the bench?
11.00 -Kuiper refs Juve vs Atleti: who is he?
9.45 - Godin named in the squad that travels to Turin
8.30 Program - Juventus complete the finishing workout at the Continassa Training Center at 4.15 pm. At 5.45 pm from the Allianz Stadium press room, Diego Pablo Simeone's conference with a player from Atlético Madrid is scheduled: Colchoneros will train the stadium at 6.30 pm. The press conference of Max Allegri and Juventus player is scheduled for 19.15.
