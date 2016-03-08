Juve-Milan, the Higuain-Bonucci-Caldara situation and live updates
31 July at 18:20An official agreement is edging closer and closer for Juventus to send Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain to Milan for ~€55 million plus the return of Milan captain and former Juve star Leonardo Bonucci. The deal at first seemed an impossibility but as the days have drawn on, the likelihood as increased, and it seems now to be a near-certainty.
The deal for Gonzalo Higuain is a one-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy. The loan will reportedly set Milan back around €18 million, whilst the purchase obligation will cost around €36 million. In the next 24 hours, representatives of the Argentina forward will sit down with Juventus management to negotiate the terms of the exit and to wrap up a deal.
In the Bonucci and Caldara situation, it appears as though it will be a straight swap for the two defenders. The clubs value their players equally and therefore no cash will be included in the deal.
