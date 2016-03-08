Gennaro Gattuso has decided to leave Italian Serie A giants AC Milan after the club failed to secure a spot in the next seasons UEFA Champions League.



Gattuso was not the only high profile exit from the club as it is being learnt that club’s Sporting Director Leonardo will also leave the club in the coming days.



11.00 - According to MilanNew.it, 11.50 - Maldini's wife adds to speculation surrounding her husbands future. 11.00 - According to MilanNew.it, Paolo Maldini has just arrived at Casa Milan, adding further to the rumour that the former captain could leave the Rossoneri club after only one season as manager.



10.30 - Gattuso's heirs - According to what has been learned from MilanNews.it, the main candidates for the Rossoneri bench are Jardim, Simone Inzaghi and Giampaolo.



Leonardo and Gattuso departure Elliott would still like to keep Maldini at the organization because of this history with Milan genetic heritage. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the former captain waits for the new proposal to be presented in detail before deciding, it is believed he will only if the financial margins are increased.