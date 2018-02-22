The 2017/18 campaign is about to end and top clubs are focusing on how to strengthen their squads for the next season.



Many Serie A clubs are still unsure about the future of their bosses. Sarri, for example, doesn’t know whether to continue his experience at Napoli.



The Italian tactician has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract but nobody has yet showed the intention to trigger it.







Chelsea are among the clubs interested in hiring the Italian tactician who will meet Aurelio De Laurentiis between today and tomorrow, Tuttosport claims.



​Sarri wants Napoli to invest money on top players rather than on his new salary. De Laurentiis, however, is willing to offer him a € 4 million-a-year deal but seems reluctant to change the club’s transfer policy.



​Meantime in Rome Mino Raiola has recently met representatives of Roma and, in particular, the club’s director of sport Monchi.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Raiola has offered Roma the chance to sign his client Mario Balotelli who will see his contract expire at the end of the season. Roma are both interested in signing him and Justin Kluivert, a long time Manchester United target contracted with Ajax.







​Kluiver, 19, is emerging as one of Europe’s most promising strikers and Roma will discuss about his signing next week when Monchi and Raiola will meet again.



