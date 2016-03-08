Here are the top news of the day:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve, a deal now seems more and more probable. Nothing is 100% but there are all lot of indications pointing in this direction. Today was a day that was packed with Ronaldo-Juve news as you can view bellow the best CR7 news of the day right here on Calciomercato.com.According to the Tuttosport paper Ronaldo has chosen a villa close to Andrea Agnelli’s house which had been loaned by Fabio Cannavaro when he stayed in the city from 2004 until 2006.CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Ronaldo will say 'yes' to a move to Juventus and he will be more than willing to join the Turin based side this summer. It is said that the idea of Juventus signing Ronaldo was born in a recent meeting that Jorge Mendes was having with Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta.Marotta was asked his thoughts on the Portuguese’s possible move to Juventus yesterday but the Bianconeri director refused to reply to questions. According to reports Marotta smiled and whispered ‘suggestions’.According to Marca, Jorge Mendes (Ronaldo's agent) was called up by Real Madrid for an emergency meeting concerning his client.Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has an Anti-Barcelona clause in his contract and has another clause which could propel him closer to a move to Manchester United or Juve.