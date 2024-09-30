AFP via Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Glasgow: le formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
LA PARTITA IN TV
- Partita: Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Glasgow
- Data: martedì 1 ottobre
- Orario: 21.00
- Canale tv: Sky Sport 257
- Streaming: Sky Go, NOW
Segui Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Glasgow in diretta su NOW
TELECRONACA - Sky ha comunicato che la telecronaca della gara tra Borussia Dortmund e Celtic Glasgow sarà affidata a Pietro Nicolodi, con Dario Massara su Diretta Gol.
LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI
BORUSSIA (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Couto, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Emre Can, Gross; Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.
CELTIC (4-3-3): Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo.