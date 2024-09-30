Calciomercato.com

    Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Glasgow: le formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Seconda giornata della League Phase di Champions League: dopo aver battuto il Club Brugge in trasferta per 0-3, il Borussia Dortmund si esibisce per la prima volta in stagione in Europa davanti al muro giallo. L'avversario è il Celtic Glasgow, che è partito con un roboante 5-1 allo Slovan Bratislava. Chi vince fa un bel salto in classifica, opportunità di portarsi a 6 punti, punteggio pieno, e guardare con ottimismo alle altre sei gare. 

    LA PARTITA IN TV
    • Partita: Borussia Dortmund-Celtic Glasgow
    • Data: martedì 1 ottobre
    • Orario: 21.00
    • Canale tv: Sky Sport 257
    • Streaming: Sky Go, NOW
    DOVE VEDERLA IN TV E STREAMING - La gara tra Borussia Dortmund e Celtic Glasgow sarà visibile in diretta tv in abbonamento su Sky, canale 257. In alternativa, c'è la diretta streaming con il servizio di Sky Go oppure NOW. 

    TELECRONACA - Sky ha comunicato che la telecronaca della gara tra Borussia Dortmund e Celtic Glasgow sarà affidata a Pietro Nicolodi, con Dario Massara su Diretta Gol. 

    LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI 

    BORUSSIA (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Couto, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Emre Can, Gross; Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.
    CELTIC (4-3-3): Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo.

