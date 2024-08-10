Calciomercato.com

    Community Shield, Manchester City-Manchester United: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Si alza il sipario sulla stagione calcistica in Inghilterra. Il primo trofeo, il Community Shield, la Supercoppa inglese, viene assegnato oggi: a contenderselo le due squadre di Manchester. Il City ci arriva dopo aver vinto la Premier League, lo United dopo aver fatto altrettanto in FA Cup. La squadra di ten Hag si è aggiudicata la principale coppa inglese proprio in un derby, vinto 2-1, ai danni di Pep Guardiola e degli storici rivali lo scorso 25 maggio.

     
    PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - 

    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Amass, Evans; Casemiro, Eriksen; Diallo, Mount, Sancho; Rashford. 

    MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Phillips, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

    DOVE VEDERLA - Il Community Shield tra Manchester United e Manchester City che si gioca sabato 10 agosto alle 16 a Wembley non sarà trasmesso da alcuna emittente in Italia. 

