Community Shield, Manchester City-Manchester United: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI -
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Amass, Evans; Casemiro, Eriksen; Diallo, Mount, Sancho; Rashford.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Phillips, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.
DOVE VEDERLA - Il Community Shield tra Manchester United e Manchester City che si gioca sabato 10 agosto alle 16 a Wembley non sarà trasmesso da alcuna emittente in Italia.