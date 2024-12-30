Getty Images

Como-Lecce 2-0: il tabellino

Federico Targetti

43 minuti fa



Como-Lecce 2-0



RETI: 50' Paz, 80' Cutrone



COMO (4-2-3-1): Reina; Van der Brempt, Goldaniga, Kempf, Alberto Moreno (67' Dossena); Engelhardt (84' Kone), Da Cunha; Fadera, Nico Paz (83' Verdi), Strefezza (90'+1 Braunoder); Cutrone (82' Belotti). All. Fabregas

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Dorgu, Baschirotto, Jean, Gallo (60' Oudin); Coulibaly (85' Sansone), Pierret, Rafia; Pierotti (85' Bonifazi), Krstovic (60' Rebic), Tete Morente. All. Giampaolo

ARBITRO: Piccinini.

AMMONITI: 24' Van der Brempt (C), 57' Coulibaly (L), 66' Goldaniga (C), 66' Pierotti (L), 76' Engelhardt (C)

