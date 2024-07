God Save the King: testo inno inglese, traduzione e quale parte si canta prima delle partite dell'Inghilterra

IL TESTO DI GOD SAVE THE KING

God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

happy and glorious,

long to reign over us,

God save the King!

O Lord, our God, arise,

scatter his enemies,

and make them fall.

Confound their politics,

frustrate their knavish tricks,

on Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all.

Thy choicest gifts in store

on him be pleased to pour,

long may he reign!

May he defend our laws,

and ever give us cause

to sing with heart and voice,

God save the King!