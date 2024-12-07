Il calendario completo del Mondiale per Club: tutte le date per Inter e Juventus
-
- 2
GRUPPO A
15 giugno, ore 02.00: Al Ahly (EGY) vs. Inter Miami (USA) 16 giugno, ore 00.00: Palmeiras (BRA) vs. Porto (POR)
19 giugno, ore 18.00: Palmeiras (BRA) vs. Al Ahly (EGY)
19 giugno, ore 21.00: Inter Miami (USA) vs. Porto (POR)
24 giugno, ore 3.00: Inter Miami (USA) vs. Palmeiras (BRA)
24 giugno, ore 03.00: Porto (POR) vs. Al Ahly (EGY)
GRUPPO B
15 giugno, ore 21.00: PSG (FRA) vs. Atletico Madrid (ESP)
16 giugno, ore 04.00: Botafogo (BRA) vs. Seattle Sounders (USA)
20 giugno, ore 03.00: PSG (FRA) vs. Botafogo (BRA)
20 giugno, ore 00.00: Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. Atletico Madrid (ESP)
23 giugno, ore 21.00: Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. PSG (FRA)
23 giugno, ore 21.00: Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs. Botafogo (BRA)
GRUPPO C
15 giugno, ore 18.00: Bayern Monaco (GER) vs. Auckland City (NZL)
17 giugno, ore 00.00: Boca Juniors (ARG) vs. Benfica (POR)
21 giugno, ore 03.00: Bayern Monaco (GER) vs. Boca Juniors (ARG)
20 giugno, or 18.00: Benfica (POR) vs. Auckland City (NZL)
24 giugno, ore 21.00: Benfica (POR) vs. Bayern Monaco (GER)
24 giugno, ore 21.00: Auckland City (NZL) vs. Boca Juniors (ARG)
GRUPPO D
17 giugno, ore 03.00: Flamengo (BRA) vs. Esperance de Tunis (TUN)
16 giugno, ore 21.00: Chelsea (ENG) vs. Club Leon (MEX)
20 giugno, ore 20.00: Flamengo (BRA) vs. Chelsea (ENG)
21 giugno, ore 00.00: Club Leon (MEX) vs. Esperance de Tunis (TUN) 25 giugno, ore 03.00: Club Leon (MEX) vs. Flamengo (BRA)
25 giugno, ore 03.00: Esperance de Tunis (TUN) vs. Chelsea (ENG)
GRUPPO E
17 giugno, ore 21.00: River Plate (ARG) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
18 giugno, ore 03.00: Monterrey (MEX) vs. Inter (ITA)
22 giugno, ore 00.000: River Plate (ARG) vs. Monterrey (MEX)
21 giugno, ore 21.00: Inter (ITA) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
27 giugno, ore 03.00: Inter (ITA) vs. River Plate (ARG)
27 giugno, ore 03.00: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) vs. Monterrey (MEX)
GRUPPO F
17 giugno, ore 18.00: Fluminense (BRA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER)
18 giugno, ore 00.00: Ulsan (KOR) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 22 giugno, ore 00.00: Fluminense (BRA) vs. Ulsan (KOR)
21 giugno, ore 18.00: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) vs. Borussia Dortmund (GER)
25 giugno, ore 21.00: Fluminense (BRA) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
25 giugno, ore 21.00: Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs. Ulsan (KOR)
GRUPPO G
18 giugno, ore 18: Manchester City (ENG) vs. Wydad (MAR)
19 giugno, ore 03.00: Al Ain (UAE) vs. Juventus (ITA)
23 giugno, ore 03.00: Manchester City (ENG) vs. Al Ain (UAE)
22 giugno, ore 18.00: Juventus (ITA) vs. Wydad (MAR)
26 giugno, ore 21: Juventus (ITA) vs. Manchester City (ENG)
26 giugno, ore 21: Al Ain (UAE) vs. Wydad (MAR)
GRUPPO H
18 giugno, ore 21.00: Real Madrid (ESP) vs. Al Hilal (KSA) 19 giugno, ore 00.00: Pachuca (MEX) vs. Salisburgo (AUT)
22 giugno, ore 21.00: Real Madrid (ESP) vs. Pachuca (MEX)
23 giugno, ore 00.00: Salisburgo (AUT) vs. Al Hilal (KSA)
27 giugno, ore 03.00: Salisburgo (AUT) vs. Real Madrid (ESP)
27 giugno, ore 03.00: Pachuca (MEX) vs. Al Hilal (KSA)
