    PSV Eindhoven-Sporting Lisbona: le formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Nella seconda giornata di Champions League il PSV Eindhoven ha l'occasione di riscattare il ko in casa della Juventus, ma l'avversario può schierare uno degli attaccanti più in forma sul panorama europeo: arriva in Olanda lo Sporting Club di Lisbona di Viktor Gyokeres, che ha cominciato la nuova stagione come aveva finito la vecchia, cioè segnando a grappoli. Non ha fatto eccezione il primo impegno nella League Phase, 2-0 contro il Lille con firma del fortissimo bomber svedese. 

    LA PARTITA IN TV
    • Partita: Sporting Lisbona-PSV Eindhoven
    • Data: martedì 1 ottobre
    • Orario: 21.00
    • Canale tv: Sky Sport 258
    • Streaming: Sky Go, NOW
    DOVE VEDERLA IN TV E STREAMING - La gara tra PSV e Sporting sarà visibile su Sky Sport, canale 258, mentre in streaming, sempre tramite abbonamento, le alternative sono Sky Go e NOW. 

    TELECRONACA - Sky ha comunicato che la telecronaca di PSV Eindhoven-Sporting Club sarà affidata ad Alessandro Sugoni, Diretta Gol Elia Faggion.

    LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI

    PSV (4-3-3): Drommel; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman. Allenatore: Bosz. 
    SPORTING (3-4-2-1): Israel; Debast, Diomande, Goncalo Inacio; Geovany Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Geny; Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Gyokeres

