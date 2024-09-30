AFP via Getty Images
PSV Eindhoven-Sporting Lisbona: le formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
LA PARTITA IN TV
- Partita: Sporting Lisbona-PSV Eindhoven
- Data: martedì 1 ottobre
- Orario: 21.00
- Canale tv: Sky Sport 258
- Streaming: Sky Go, NOW
Questa pagina contiene link di affiliazione. Quando sottoscrivi un abbonamento attraverso questi link, noi riceveremo una commissione.Segui PSV-Sporting in diretta su NOWGUARDA SU NOW
TELECRONACA - Sky ha comunicato che la telecronaca di PSV Eindhoven-Sporting Club sarà affidata ad Alessandro Sugoni, Diretta Gol Elia Faggion.
LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI
PSV (4-3-3): Drommel; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Tillman. Allenatore: Bosz.
SPORTING (3-4-2-1): Israel; Debast, Diomande, Goncalo Inacio; Geovany Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Geny; Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Gyokeres