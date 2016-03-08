Live updates: AC Milan board directors, Marco Fassone set for exit
21 July at 10:15Follow the live updates of the Marco Fassone situation, with Corriere dello Sport stating that the AC Milan managing director will be sacked today and Elliot Fund will are set to bring fresh faces in.
Calciomercato exclusively reported a few weeks ago that Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are set to be sacked by the Elliot Fund and today is a decisive day in that regard.
Follow the updates here.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments