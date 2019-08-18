Fiorentina-Monza 3-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 34' p.t. Brighenti (M), 35' s.t. Vlahovic (F), 41' s.t. Vlahovic (F), 44' s.t. Chiesa (F)
Assist: 34' p.t. Lepore (M), 35' s.t. Montiel (F), 41's.t Montiel (F), 44' s.t. Vlahovic (F)
Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski, Lirola( 2's.t. Venuti), Milenkovic, Ranieri, Terzic, Benassi (29' s.t. Vlahovic), Badelj, Pulgar, Chiesa, Boateng, Sottil (18' s.t. Montiel) All.Montella.
Monza (4-3-1-2): Lamanna; Lepore, Bellusci, Scaglia, Sampirisi; Armellino, Rigoni (27' s.t. Palazzi), Iocolano; Chiricò (20' s.t. D'Errico); Brighenti, Finotto All. Brocchi.
Arbitro: Pasqua di Tivoli
Ammoniti: 28' p.t. Terzic (F), 33' p.t. Sampirisi (M), 40' p.t. Scaglia (M), 43' p.t. Bellusci (M), 26' s.t. Ranieri (F), 40' s.t. Iocolano (M), 42' s.t Vlahovic (F)