    Juventus, hackerato il profilo twitter ufficiale, che annuncia l'acquisto di Arda Guler! Il club fa chiarezza

    Il profilo twitter ufficiale in inglese della Juventus annuncia un acquisto clamoroso, quello di Arda Guler! Neanche il tempo di stupirsi e, a stretto giro, arriva la comunicazione ufficiale da parte del club bianconero: il social della Juventus è stato hackerato e la notizia relativa ad Arda Guler è ovviamente un falso, frutto dell'atto di hackeraggio subito.

    IL COMUNICATO - Scrive la Juventus: "Il nostro account inglese è stato hackerato. Si prega di ignorare le false informazioni pubblicate su @juventusfcen. Stiamo lavorando per risolvere il problema.

    Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this account. We are working on the issue    ".

    ARDA GULER ALLA JUVE, TUTTO FALSO - Ecco il twitter hackerato della Juventus che annuncia l'acquisto di Arda Guler. Ricordiamo che Arda Guler è un centrocampista turco classe 2005 di proprietà del Real Madrid e, come si è visto anche all'ultimo Europeo, è una delle stelle emergenti del panorama calcistico internazionale. 

    Commenti

    (1)

    Scrivi il tuo commento

    LordNemo
    LordNemo

    hackeri il profilo e lo scherzo lo fai con Arda Guler? c'erano mille modi di renderlo più scherzo.

    • 0
    • 0

