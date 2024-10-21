-
-
Juventus, hackerato il profilo twitter ufficiale, che annuncia l'acquisto di Arda Guler! Il club fa chiarezza
AFP via Getty Images
IL COMUNICATO - Scrive la Juventus: "Il nostro account inglese è stato hackerato. Si prega di ignorare le false informazioni pubblicate su @juventusfcen. Stiamo lavorando per risolvere il problema.
Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this account. We are working on the issue".
ARDA GULER ALLA JUVE, TUTTO FALSO - Ecco il twitter hackerato della Juventus che annuncia l'acquisto di Arda Guler. Ricordiamo che Arda Guler è un centrocampista turco classe 2005 di proprietà del Real Madrid e, come si è visto anche all'ultimo Europeo, è una delle stelle emergenti del panorama calcistico internazionale.
Il nostro account inglese è stato hackerato. Si prega di ignorare le false informazioni pubblicate su @juventusfcen. Stiamo lavorando per risolvere il problema.— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 21, 2024
Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this…
hackeri il profilo e lo scherzo lo fai con Arda Guler? c'erano mille modi di renderlo più scherzo.