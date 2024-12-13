Calciomercato.com

    Manchester City-Manchester United: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    • Matteo Palmisano
    Il derby tra le grandi deluse. Da una parte il Manchester City nel periodo peggiore della gestione di Pep Guardiola e che ha vinto una sola delle ultime cinque partite, dall’altra il Manchester United che viene da due sconfitte consecutive in Premier League. I citizens hanno perso anche in Champions League contro la Juventus e sono a 27 punti, a -8  dal Liverpool, mentre i Red Devils ne hanno 19 e occupano il tredicesimo posto. Domenica 15 dicembre alle 17:30, all’Etihad Stadium, sarà una resa dei conti tra Guardiola e Ruben Amorim, che, in Champions, aveva battuto il tecnico catalano 4-0 con lo Sporting di Lisbona.

    MANCHESTER CITY-MANCHESTER UNITED: CANALI TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
    • Partita: Manchester City-Manchester United
    • Data: domenica 15 dicembre 2024
    • Orario: 17:30
    • Canale TV: Sky Sport Uno (201)
    • Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV

    PROBABILI FORMAZIONI

    MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Doku, De  Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland. All.  Guardiola

    MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Rashford, Garnacho; Hojlund. All. Amorim

    LE ULTIME DAI CAMPI – Emergenza in casa del Manchester City, che ha perso anche Lewis per squalifica. Al suo posto Simpson-Pusey con Gvardiol a sinistra. In mezzo probabile conferma di Gundogan, con Bernardo Silva al suo fianco. In porta Ederson in vantaggio su Ortega.

    Qualche ballottaggio in mezzo al campo per il Manchester United. Diallo dovrebbe agire a destra, con Diogo Dalot a sinistra e Bruno Fernandes insieme a Rashford dietro Hojlund. Possibile panchina per Garnacho e Mainoo.

    DOVE VEDERE MANCHESTER CITY-MANCHESTER UNITED - La sfida tra Manchester City e Manchester United sarà trasmessa in diretta tv in esclusiva da Sky su Sky Sport Uno (201).

    DOVE VEDERE MANCHESTER CITY-MANCHESTER UNITED IN STREAMING – Manchester City-Manchester United sarà disponibile anche in diretta streaming: per gli abbonati Sky c'è il servizio Sky Go a loro riservato e fruibile su dispositivi portatili come tablet e smartphone. L'altra opzione è offerta da NOW: basterà acquistare il 'Pass Sport' per avviare la visione della partita.

    TELECRONACA E SECONDA VOCE - La telcronaca sarà affidata a Federico Zancan.

