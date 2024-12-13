Getty Images
Manchester City-Manchester United: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
MANCHESTER CITY-MANCHESTER UNITED: CANALI TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
- Partita: Manchester City-Manchester United
- Data: domenica 15 dicembre 2024
- Orario: 17:30
- Canale TV: Sky Sport Uno (201)
- Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland. All. Guardiola
MANCHESTER UNITED (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Rashford, Garnacho; Hojlund. All. Amorim
LE ULTIME DAI CAMPI – Emergenza in casa del Manchester City, che ha perso anche Lewis per squalifica. Al suo posto Simpson-Pusey con Gvardiol a sinistra. In mezzo probabile conferma di Gundogan, con Bernardo Silva al suo fianco. In porta Ederson in vantaggio su Ortega.
Qualche ballottaggio in mezzo al campo per il Manchester United. Diallo dovrebbe agire a destra, con Diogo Dalot a sinistra e Bruno Fernandes insieme a Rashford dietro Hojlund. Possibile panchina per Garnacho e Mainoo.
TELECRONACA E SECONDA VOCE - La telcronaca sarà affidata a Federico Zancan.