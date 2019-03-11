Il capitano e bandiera del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, è uscito allo scoperto e ha preso parola attraverso una lunga lettera pubblicata sul suo profilo instagram per chiarire tutte le problematiche che stanno avvolgendo le Merengues e lo spogliatoio in questa delicatissima fase della stagione.​



DISASTRO - "In quanto calciatori ci piace far parlare il campo, ma in questa stagione le cose non stanno andando così. Gli ultimi eventi sono stati disastrosi, non lo nascondo. Noi non ci nascondiamo. Noi calciatori siamo i primi responsabili, e io, come capitano, più di chiunque altro. Ecco perché penso che il modo più onesto per dare risposta alle domande che stanno circolando su di noi in questi giorni sia affrontarle in maniera diretta".



IL GIALLO CON L'AJAX - "Certamente è stato un errore, e mi prendo la colpa al 200%. Perché ho girato quel documentario? Ci sono impegni già presi, e non avrei mai pensato che la partita sarebbe finita in quel modo. Le stesse riprese sono state ridotte nel corso della partita".​



MARCELO - "Le cose dello spogliatoio rimangono nello spogliatoio. Non c’è alcun problema con nessuno, e tutti abbiamo lo stesso interesse, il Real Madrid. Marcelo? Ci sono delle discussioni in ogni allenamento. Fa parte del lavorare sotto pressione. Marcelo è un fratello per me".



SOLARI - "Non è una decisione che spetta a noi, e noi non interferiremo. Abbiamo grande rispetto per la sua posizione e supportiamo sempre l’allenatore del Real Madrid, chiunque egli sia".



I SINGOLI - "Nessun nome fa da solo la leggenda del Real Madrid, ma tutti noi abbiamo scritto quella leggenda insieme. E insieme dobbiamo lavorare per il futuro e per far ripartire la speranza. È un impegno madridista".