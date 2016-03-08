Higuain to Chelsea live: minute-by-minute updates
22 January at 15:40Gonzalo Higuain is set to join Chelsea and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Argentinean striker will undergo medical with the Blues today.
Higuain will join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy set to € 36 million, the same agreed by AC Milan last summer. Chelsea, however, will be obliged to extend the player’s loan for one more season if the player and the club reach some targets in the second part of the season.
To put it in other words: the performances of Higuain and Chelsea will be decisive for the player’s long-term stay in South West London. Juve wanted to sell Higuain on a permanent deal but Chelsea did not want to spend too much money for a 31-year-old striker. The two clubs find a compromise that will allow Chelsea to sign the player on their conditions and that could allow Juve not to have Higuain back in Turin next summer.
Juventus boss Max Allegri commented on 'El Pipita' Chelsea move after yesterday's win against Chievo.
HIUGUAIN TO CHELSEA: FOLLOW today's live updates here
15.30 - What's missing to complete the deal
Go to comments