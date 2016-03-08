UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at San Siro against Tottenham. The Nerazzurri, after a start of the season, will try to regroup in this big match, already potentially decisive for the fate of the group. So let's find out the choices of the two coaches. Luciano Spalletti, Luciano Spalletti and Simone Vrsaljko without a damage to the game.

In this case, central defender Miranda would be inserted alongside Stefan de Vrij, with Milan Skriniar on the right and the other side to Kwadwo Asamoah. In midfield, Matias Vecino is the favorite to support Marcelo Brozovic. In attack, given the absence of Lautaro Martinez, the confirmed trident are Antonio Candreva, Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic behind Mauro Icardi.

In Tottenham the great will be that of Dele Alli who was injured with the National team. Mauricio Pochettino should reconfirm the 4-3-1-2 with Dany Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Kevin Trippier in front of Michel Vorm. In midfield, however, a few more doubts with either Son Heung-min or Harry Winks taking a starting spot alongside Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele. In attack we will find Christian Eriksen supporting Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

Probable Inter-Tottenham formations



12:30 Spalletti excited for the Champions League

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Skriniar, Miranda, de Vrij, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Tottenham (4-3-1-2): Vorm; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele, Winks; Eriksen; Lucas Moura, Kane.

back in the top European competition as they will make their debut in the 2018-2019 Champions League on Tuesday at San Siro against Tottenham . The Nerazzurri, after a start of the season much below expectations, will try to regroup in this big match, already potentially decisive for the fate of the group. So let's find out the choices of the two coaches with the likely formations of the game.