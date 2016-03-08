Transfer News LIVE: Juventus reach agreement with SMS, Arsenal 'enticed' by Manolas
21 May at 22:45For the latest transfer news and updates, follow Calciomercato's latest transfer news blog.
19:40 - Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Milinkovic-Savic, and now they look to persuade Lazio. All the details here.
18.30: Higuain's future to be decided in the next ten days, with the possiblity emerging today of him returning to play a role at Juventus if Sarri moves from Chelsea to Turin
18.00: Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix could be the subject of a mammoth bid from Manchester United in the coming days, if Portuguese newspaper Record are to be believed.
17.00: Arsenal appear to be at the head of queue for Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas, whose 36 million euro release clause has attracted a lot of interest around Europe, including from Juve and Man Utd.
15.00: Spurs and Juventus close in on Tanguy Ndombele. The Lyon midfielder who is one of the hottest properties around Europe right now looks certain to leave in the summer, and today PSG have fallen behind Spurs and Juve in the race to secure his signature.
13:00: Four galactico stars have hinted at their desire to play for Real Madrid, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe one of them. The other two are Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard, who have been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
12:00: Reports from multiple outlets are now stating that Juventus indeed have made contact for Maurizio Sarri, who is set to be replaced by Frank Lampard, as per Sky Italia.
12:00: Thomas Partey has told in a recent interview with the BBC that he does not know what his future holds. The midfielder has a release clause of 50 million euros and both Inter and Man United have been linked with a move for him.
