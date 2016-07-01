Dzeko and Emerson to Chelsea: what we know so far and live updates
Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko are on the verge of joining Chelsea. The clubs have agreed a transfer fee for both players and the Brazilian has already agreed terms with the Premier League giants. Dzeko, however, still needs to reach an agreement with the Blues.
Calciomercato.com has been following the developments of the transfer since a few days. Yesterday we reported the whole day of Roma in Milan with pictures and videos.
Tonight, Roma will face Sampdoria and Dzeko is expected to start against the blucerchiati, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Unlikely Emerson, Dzeko has yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea ( exclusive details here) and this is the last step the Blues need to take to sign the 30-year-old.
Check out the latest developments and update in with our live thread:
