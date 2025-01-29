-
Champions League, dai playoff alla finale: il tabellone completo e tutte le avversarie di Atalanta, Milan, Inter e Juventus
In attesa delle ultime sfide, ecco tutto il tabellone della fase a eliminazione diretta.
IL FUNZIONAMENTO DEGLI INCROCI DEI PLAYOFF E DEI SORTEGGI
I PLAYOFF -
1. 15/16 – 17-18
2. 9/10 – 23/24
3. 11/12 – 21-22
4. 13/14 – 29/20
5. 14/13 – 20/19
6. 12/11 – 22-21
7. 10/9 – 24-23
8. 15/16 - 18/17
GLI OTTAVI -
1. 1/2 - Vincente playoff 1
2. 8/7 – Vincente playoff 2
3. 5/6 – Vincente playoff 3
4. 4/3 – Vincente playoff 4
5. 3/4 – Vincente playoff 5
6. 6/5 – Vincente playoff 6
7. 7/8 -Vincente playoff 7
8. 2/1 – Vincente playoff 8
QUARTI DI FINALE -
1. Vincente OF1 – Vincente OF2
2. Vincente OF3 – Vincente OF4
3. Vincente OF5 – Vincente OF6
4. Vincente OF7 – Vincente OF8
SEMIFINALI -
1. Vincente QF1 – Vincente QF2
2. Vincente QF3 – Vincente QF4
FINALE -
Vincente SF1 – Vincente SF2
