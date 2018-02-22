

Roma have won just one of their last 14 away Champions League games (D5 L8), a 2-1 win at Qarabag earlier this season.



The Yellow and Reds have also won just one of their 19 European away matches in England (D7 L11), although that win was at Anfield in February 2001 in the UEFA Cup – current manager Eusebio Di Francesco was an unused sub in that game.



Two of the three players to have had a hand in at least 10 goals in the Champions League this season are Liverpool players – Roberto Firmino (8 goals and 4 assists) and Mohamed Salah (8 goals and 2 assists).

Liverpool and Roma meet at Anfield Road tonight in the opening tie of the Champions League semi-finals. Roma are expected to line-up with the same formation that managed to beat Barcelona 3-0 although Cengiz Under is the favourite over Patrick Schick to start up front.