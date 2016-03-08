Ronaldo to Juve live: what we know so far and today’s updates
10 July at 13:00Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join Juventus for € 100 million. The Portuguese star has agreed a € 30 million-a-year deal with the Old Lady who has offered a four-year deal to the former Manchester United star.
Today Florentino Perez is expected to meet Jorge Mendes in Madrid while Andrea Agnelli seems to be flying to Greece (WATCH) to meet Ronaldo who is on holiday after the World Cup.
According to Sky Sport today could be the decisive day for the deal to be completed (READ HERE) and Real Madrid have postponed their ‘Junta Directiva’ and our sources have confirmed that the meeting between Florentino and Mendes will take place today (READ MORE).
According to Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport Beppe Marotta has confirmed that the deal is close (READ MORE) while Allegri has made his first contact with the former Manchester United star. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Allegri called Ronaldo last week (READ MORE).
