    'Bento all'Inter': parola di Maicon

    Maicon dice sì a Bento all'Inter. L'ex fluidificante brasiliano parla così del portiere dell'Athletico Paranaense al canale YouTube di Forza Inter Brasil: "Credo che ci sia una reale possibilità di vedere Bento all'Inter. Ho parlato con delle persone dietro le quinte e penso davvero che se ne andrà, penso che presto potrebbe anche firmare un contratto. Sommer è avanti con l'età e nelle ultime partite Bento ha fatto molto bene anche con la nazionale brasiliana. La dirigenza dell'Inter la ha visto, credo che Bento abbia tutte le carte in regola per trasferirsi a Milano". 

    LA SITUAZIONE - Bento Matheus Krepski, 25 anni il prossimo 10 giugno, è sotto contratto con l'Athletico Paranaense fino al 31 dicembre 2026. La sua attuale valutazione sul mercato si aggira sui 20 milioni di euro. 
     

