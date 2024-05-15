'Bento all'Inter': parola di Maicon
LA SITUAZIONE - Bento Matheus Krepski, 25 anni il prossimo 10 giugno, è sotto contratto con l'Athletico Paranaense fino al 31 dicembre 2026. La sua attuale valutazione sul mercato si aggira sui 20 milioni di euro.
Maicon on the Forza Inter Brasil Youtube channel today— Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) May 15, 2024
“I believe there is a real chance to see Bento at Inter. I’ve talked to people behind the scenes and I really think he’s going. I think he may even sign a contract soon…”
