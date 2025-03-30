Getty Images
Trabzonspor-Inter, Youth League: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
YOUTH LEAGUE, TRABZONSPOR-INTER: CANALE TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
• Partita: Trabzonspor Under 19 - Inter Primavera
• Data: martedì 1 aprile 2025
• Orario: 17.00
• Canale TV: -
• Streaming: Uefa Tv, Inter.it
PROBABILI FORMAZIONI TRABZONSPOR-INTER DI YOUTH LEAGUE
TRABZONSPOR U19 (4-2-3-1): Yildirim; Yilmaz, Ozturk, Ince, Tibukoglu; Erdogan, Malkocoglu; Turan, Duymaz, Bayram; Cakiroglu. All. Gaydarov
INTER PRIMAVERA (4-3-3): Zamarian; Della Mora, Re Cecconi, Alexiou, Cocchi; Venturini, Zanchetta, Topalovic; De Pieri, Spinacce, Mosconi. All. Zanchetta
DOVE VEDERE TRABZONSPOR-INTER DI YOUTH LEAGUE IN TV -La trasmissione in diretta televisiva del match di Youth League Trabzonspor Under 19-Inter Primavera non è prevista per questo turno.
TRABZONSPOR U19-INTER PRIMAVERA IN DIRETTA STREAMING - La gara di Youth League fra Trabzonspor U19 e Inter Primavera sarà visibile in diretta streaming su pc, laptop e smartphone attraverso 2 diverse opzioni. UEFA.tv e Inter.it offriranno la gara gratis attraverso sito e app.