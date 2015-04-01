European football news live: updates on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man Utd and more
15 September at 15:07Chelsea v Arsenal countdown: Conte speaks ahed of Sunday's big clash at The Bridge. Full details here
Real Madrid close in on 17-year-old striker: According to Spanish journal As, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Gremio for teenage striker Ricardo Rodrigues
Liverpool v Burnley countdown: Klopp speaks on the Reds' defensive frailties at pre-match press conference
INIESTA NEWS - Barcelona star to pen new deal (find out more)
Arsenal and Cologne have both been charged by UEFA after crowd disturbances at last night's Europa League clash at The Emirates Stadium. Thousands of ticketless German fans tried to gain entry to the stadium which resulted in a one hour delay. The Express writes that UEFA chiefs are now investigating the incidents. Arsenal eventually won the game 3-1.
ISCO RELEASE CLAUSE IS THE SECOND HIGHEST AFTER RONALDO'S
Isco’s new deal at Real Madrid contains a €700M release clause according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Spanish international has signed a new contract to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022.
Manchester United: French midfielder Paul Pogba looks to be in hot water with boss Jose Mourinho over the hamstring injury sustained against Basel on Tuesday. The Portuguese tactician is unhappy that Pogba ignored medical advice instructing him how to prevent the injury occurring. Full story here
