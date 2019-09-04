Ancora Emre Can: 'Sarò sempre grato alla Juve, per rispetto non dirò altro e combatterò in campo'
I will always be grateful to Juventus Turin and how they supported and stood by me since I am part of the club, particularly during my time of illness.— Emre Can (@emrecan_) September 4, 2019
Out of respect to Juventus and my team mates, whose success has always been my first priority, I won’t say anything more and will continue fighting on the pitch.— Emre Can (@emrecan_) September 4, 2019
Yours,
Emre