Parla ancora Emre Can, che affida il proprio pensiero a Twitter: "Sarò sempre grato alla Juve e per come mi hanno supportato e mi sono stati accanto da quando sono parte del club, in particolare quando ero infortunato. Per rispetto della Juventus e dei miei compagni, i cui successi sono sempre stati la mia priorità, non dirò altro e continuerò a lottare in campo".
 
 