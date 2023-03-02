Ombre sulla favola Leicester, l'arbitro a Simpson nel 2016: 'Dovrei espellerti, ma voglio che vinciate'
"Clattenburg, amico... Wow. Penso che avrebbe dovuto espellere qualcuno. Ha detto... Non ricordo benissimo, ma ha detto qualcosa come 'Avrei dovuto espellerti, ma voglio che vinciate il titolo". Questo getta molte ombre sulla credibilità di quella stagione, almeno nella sua fase finale, quando il Tottenham era in rimonta.
I’m sure people will laugh at this, but Danny Simpson suggesting Mark Clattenburg was biased towards Leicester in the 2015/16 damages the Premier League’s integrity severely.— Alex Mitton (@Alexmitton10) March 2, 2023
That could be a serious scandal. pic.twitter.com/59F1dmTXiA