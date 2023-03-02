2
La favola del Leicester City campione d'Inghilterra nella stagione 2015/16, con Claudio Ranieri in panchina, ha coinvolto tutti, a quanto pare anche chi non avrebbe dovuto. Nel corso di un'intervista concessa a Under the Cosh, l'ex terzino delle Foxes campioni d'Inghilterra Danny Simpson ha raccontato di un episodio con l'arbitro Mark Clattenburg

"Clattenburg, amico... Wow. Penso che avrebbe dovuto espellere qualcuno. Ha detto... Non ricordo benissimo, ma ha detto qualcosa come 'Avrei dovuto espellerti, ma voglio che vinciate il titolo". Questo getta molte ombre sulla credibilità di quella stagione, almeno nella sua fase finale, quando il Tottenham era in rimonta.

 