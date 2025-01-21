GETTY
Bologna-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, il tabellino
Marcatori: Guirassy (D, rig) 15’ pt, Dallinga (B) 26’ st, Iling-Junior (B) 27’ st
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Beukema, Lucumi (dal 18’ st Casale), Lykogiannis; Freuler (dal 1’ st Odgaard), Pobega (dal 41’ st Moro); Orsolini (dal 36’ pt Iling-Junior), Ferguson, Ndoye; Castro. All.: Italiano.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-4-2): Kobel; Gross (dal 30’ st Couto), Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Duranville (dal 19’ st Adeyemi), Nmecha, Reyna (dal 19’ st Can), Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy (dal 30’ st Brandt), Beier. All.: Sahin Arbitro: Gözübüyük (Olanda)
Ammoniti: Holm (B) 13’ pt, Freuler (B) 19’ pt, Lucumi (B) 15’ st, Beier (D) 16’ st, Adeyemi (D) 36’ st, Couto (D) 37’ st, Ryerson (D) 44’ st, Ferguson (B) 45’ st
Recuperi: 2’ più 5