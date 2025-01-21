Calciomercato.com

    Bologna-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, il tabellino

    Bologna-Borussia Dortmund 2-1
    Marcatori:     Guirassy (D, rig) 15’ pt, Dallinga (B) 26’ st, Iling-Junior (B) 27’ st
    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Beukema, Lucumi (dal 18’ st Casale), Lykogiannis; Freuler (dal 1’ st Odgaard), Pobega (dal 41’ st Moro); Orsolini (dal 36’ pt Iling-Junior), Ferguson, Ndoye; Castro. All.: Italiano.
    BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-4-2): Kobel; Gross (dal 30’ st Couto), Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Duranville (dal 19’ st Adeyemi), Nmecha, Reyna (dal 19’ st Can), Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy (dal 30’ st Brandt), Beier. All.: Sahin
    Arbitro: Gözübüyük (Olanda)
    Ammoniti: Holm (B) 13’ pt, Freuler (B) 19’ pt, Lucumi (B) 15’ st, Beier (D) 16’ st, Adeyemi (D) 36’ st, Couto (D) 37’ st, Ryerson (D) 44’ st, Ferguson (B) 45’ st
    Recuperi: 2’ più 5
     

