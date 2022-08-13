Lecce-Inter 1-2: il tabellino
Lecce-Inter 1-2 (primo tempo 0-1)
Marcatori: 2’ p.t. Lukaku (I), 3’ s.t Ceesay (L), 90' + 5' s.t. Dumfries (I)
Assist: 2’ p.t. Darmian (I), 3’ s.t. Di Francesco (L)
Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Cetin (21’ p.t. Blin), Gallo; Bistrovic (29’ s.t. Listkwowski), Hjulmand, Gonzalez (29’ s.t Helgason); Strefezza, Ceesay (18’ s.t. Colombo), Di Francesco (29’ s.t. Banda). All. Baroni
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar (42’ s.t. Correa), De Vrij, Dimarco; Darmian (22’ s.t. Dumfries), Barella, Brozovic (12’ s.t. Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu (22’ s.t. Dzeko), Gosens (12’ s.t. Bastoni); Lukaku, Martinez. All. Inzaghi
Arbitro: Prontera di Bologna
Ammoniti: 31’ p.t. Baschirotto (L), 10’ s.t. Brozovic (I), 17’ s.t. Darmian (I), 37’ s.t. Blin (L), 42’ s.t. Colombo
