Man City, Liam Gallagher: 'Superlega spaventosa, farebbe bere anche un sobrio'
Liam Gallagher, ex leader degli Oasis, grande tifoso del Manchester City, dice la sua su Twitter sulla nascita della Superlega: "Questa roba della SuperLega è davvero spaventosa. Deve essere fermata. È sufficiente per spingere una persona sobria a bere grandi quantità di alcool".
This super league stuff is really scary it has to be stopped it’s enough to drive a sober person to drink large amounts of alcohol— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2021
