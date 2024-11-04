Calciomercato.com

    Youth League, Inter-Arsenal: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    • Redazione CM
    Dopo tre vittorie consecutive l’Inter Primavera è chiamata al difficile impegno in Youth League contro l’Arsenal. I nerazzurri di Andrea Zanchetta, che arrivano alla sfida dopo i successi contro Manchester City, Stella Rossa e Young Boys, possono confermarsi a punteggio pieno, mentre i Gunners, che ne hanno vinta una su tre, devono smuovere la classifica.

    INTER-ARSENAL: CANALE TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
    • Partita: Inter-Arsenal
    • Data: mercoledì 6 novembre 2024
    • Orario: 14:30
    • Canale TV: -
    • Streaming: -
    INTER (4-3-3): Zamarian; Della Mora, Re Cecconi, Alexiou, Cocchi; Venturini, Zarate, Topalovic; De Pieri, Lavelli, Quieto. All: Zanchetta

    ARSENAL (4-3-3): Setford; Clrke, Kacurri, Heaven, Nichols; Copley, Rosiak, Dudziak; Kabia, Annous, Ferdinand. All: Porter

    DOVE VEDERE INTER-ARSENAL IN TV - Al momento non è prevista in Italia la trasmissione in diretta televisiva del match di Youth League Inter-Arsenal.

    DOVE VEDERE INTER-ARSENAL IN STREAMING - Non sarà possibile seguire la sfida tra Real Madrid e Milan nemmeno in diretta streaming, né su SkyGo, né su NOW, né su UEFA tv.

