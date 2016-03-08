Transfer news live: Barça vs. Juve for Man Utd star, Inter want AC Milan defender for free
25 January at 13:00Less than one week before the end of the January transfer window. Juventus are finalizing the sale of their star defender Medhi Benatia who has been pushing to leave Juventus for the last few months. The Serie A giants will replace the Morocco International with Martin Caceres who is set to undergo his medical tests with the Old Lady tomorrow (READ MORE).
The Black-and-Whites are also interested in signing Juan Mata as a free agent in the summer. The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with Aaron Ramsey for the next season and according to Goal.com Mata could be their next free signing although Barcelona are in pole position for the Spaniard.
Meantime Southampton defender Cedric Soares is undergoing his medical tests with Inter ahead of a loan move to the San Siro (READ THE details here).
Follow today's transfer negotiations LIVE on Calciomercato.com:
12.55 - The defender that CR7 wants to sign for Juve
12.50 - ANCELOTTI: ALLAN WON'T JOIN PSG
12.40 - CEDRIC ARRIVES FOR INTER MEDICAL
12.30 - Deulofeu linked with AC Milan return
12.00 - JUVE VS. BARCELONA FOR MATA?
11.00 - Ajax starlet hints at Barcelona move
10.30 - Sanabria arrives for Genoa medical
10.00 - Allan sends messages to Neymar and Dani Alves
9.30 - Praet hints at Samp exit amid AC Milan links
9.00 - EXCLUSIVE: Godin contract details revealed
8.00 - PAPER TALK: Chelsea defender offered to Juventus
Go to comments