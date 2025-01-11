Calciomercato.com

    Telegraph - Walker chiede di lasciare il Manchester City: il Milan è in pole position

    Kyle Walker, difensore inglese classe 1990, è in uscita dal Manchester City. Lo ha confermato il tecnico degli Sky Blues, Pep Guardiola, dopo la comoda vittoria sul Salford in FA Cup: “Due giorni fa Kyle è venuto a parlarmi e mi ha chiesto di prendere in considerazione l'ipotesi di andare a giocare all'estero e di chiudere lì la sua carriera”.

    Con "estero", chiaramente, si può intendere anche Italia. E così è precisamente secondo il collega de L'Equipe Loic Tanzi, che ha scritto su X che tra i club su Walker ci sarebbe anche il Milan, fiducioso di poter portare in Serie A l'esperto difensore. Indiscrezione, questa, confermata poi anche da Relevo e dal Telegraph. 
     
