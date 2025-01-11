Getty Images
Telegraph - Walker chiede di lasciare il Manchester City: il Milan è in pole position
Con "estero", chiaramente, si può intendere anche Italia. E così è precisamente secondo il collega de L'Equipe Loic Tanzi, che ha scritto su X che tra i club su Walker ci sarebbe anche il Milan, fiducioso di poter portare in Serie A l'esperto difensore. Indiscrezione, questa, confermata poi anche da Relevo e dal Telegraph.
Man City captain Kyle Walker asks to leave with AC Milan front of the queue— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 11, 2025
@TelegraphDucker @mcgrathmike#TelegraphFootball #MCFC #SempreMilan
IN AGGIORNAMENTO...