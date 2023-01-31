Bayer Leverkusen, UFFICIALE l'addio a un baby talento: c'è il Nordsjaelland
Commenta per primoIl Bayer Leverkusen saluta Zidan Sertdemir, centrocampista che era stato inserito dal Guardian nella lista dei 60 giocatori classe 2005 da tenere d'occhio. Il danese fa ritorno in patria e passa al Nordsjaelland.
Zidan #Sertdemir leaves #Bayer04 and joins his former club @FCNordsjaelland. We wish you all the best, Zidan! pic.twitter.com/Q4wWmpehs1— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 31, 2023
