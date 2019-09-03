Duncan-Fiorentina, l'agente: 'Questo è quello che fanno i leader'. E c'è un messaggio a Boateng
To be in the top 1% you have to be prepared to do what 99% of the rest won't do. In my line of work I know nobody even comes near. Not everything in life is black and white and you have to be able to adapt and roll with the punches. Now @bobbyduncan has the opportunity to live and experience something not many young English players have done. That's what leaders do. We are not followers. Thanks to all the people who have supported me in this difficult period means a lot. The joy of getting the job done makes all the struggle and doubt worthwhile. PS @princeboateng you better look after our little brother. #forza #viola #firenze #serieA #italy #football #fgsl #afcfiorentina #fiorentina