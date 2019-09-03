Commenta per primo
Bobby Duncan lascia il Liverpool e passa alla Fiorentina, il suo agente Saif Rubie affida il suo pensiero a Instagram: "Per essere in quell'1% dei migliori, devi essere pronto a fare quello che il 99% non fa. Nella mia carriera so che nessuno ci si avvicina. Nella vita non è tutto bianco o nero e bisogna adattarsi ai colpi della vita. Ora Bobby ha l'opportunità di vivere e sperimentare qualcosa che non molti giovani calciatori inglesi hanno fatto. Questo è quello che fanno i leader. Non siamo gente che segue. Grazie a tutti quelli che mi hanno supportato in questo periodo difficile. La gioia di portare a termine il lavoro dà senso a tutte le fatiche e i dubbi. Ps. Prince Boateng, farai meglio a badare al nostro piccolo fratellino!".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To be in the top 1% you have to be prepared to do what 99% of the rest won't do. In my line of work I know nobody even comes near. Not everything in life is black and white and you have to be able to adapt and roll with the punches. Now @bobbyduncan has the opportunity to live and experience something not many young English players have done. That's what leaders do. We are not followers. Thanks to all the people who have supported me in this difficult period means a lot. The joy of getting the job done makes all the struggle and doubt worthwhile. PS @princeboateng you better look after our little brother. #forza #viola #firenze #serieA #italy #football #fgsl #afcfiorentina #fiorentina

