Verona-Como 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 29' p.t. Caqueret, 24' s.t. Lazovic
Verona (3-4-1-2): Montipò - Coppola, Ghilardi, Valentini - Tchatchoua, Serdar, Dawidowicz (dal 32' s.t. Niasse), Bradaric (dal 44' s.t. Frese) - Bernede (dal 17' s.t. Lazovic) - Tengstedt (dal 17' s.t. Mosquera), Sarr (dal 44' s.t. Kastanos). All. Zanetti
Como (4-3-3): Butez - Van der Brempt (dla 16' s.t. Vojvoda), Kempf, Goldaniga, Moreno (dal 34' s.t. Valle)- Da Cunha, Perrone, Caqueret (dal 16' s.t. Ikone) - Strefezza, Douvikas (dal 16' s.t. Cutrone), Paz. All. Fabregas
Arbitro: Abisso
Ammoniti: 22' p.t. Perrone, 27' p.t. Caqueret, 30' p.t. Berardi, 44' p.t. Goldaniga