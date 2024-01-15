Zilliacus: 'Inter a Oaktree? I proprietari sono custodi per un tempo limitato'
I have said it many times and will repeat it. Big clubs are institutions resting on the shoulders of the fans. Owners are caretakers for a limited time only whose job it is to take care of the club in the best possible way. Let's all remember that. #intermilan #nerazzurri #duty… pic.twitter.com/gexSzht33o— Thomas Zilliacus (@TZilliacus) January 15, 2024
Pare abbia aggiunto , inda rigore