Zilliacus: 'Inter a Oaktree? I proprietari sono custodi per un tempo limitato'

Thomas Zilliacus, imprenditore miliardario finlandese, accostato più volte all'Inter, è tornato a parlare su della situazione che sta vivendo il club nerazzurro a livello societario. L'uomo ha postato la foto di un articolo il cui titolo era il seguente: "Il futuro di Suning all'Inter è ancora incerto con la scadenza di Oaktree a quattro mesi di distanza". Il tweet prosegue con la sua idea, riguardo la spcietà nerazzurra: "L'ho detto tante volte e lo ripeterò. I grandi club sono istituzioni che poggiano sulle spalle dei tifosi. I proprietari sono custodi per un periodo limitato il cui compito è prendersi cura del locale nel miglior modo possibile. Ricordiamolo tutti".

Utente vxl 663540

